Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells 19,820 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $1,236,569.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE PFSI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.47. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.24.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Stories

