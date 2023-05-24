Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 77,640 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,033,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,448,854. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $1,853,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,855,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,806,000 after buying an additional 836,969 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in Charles Schwab by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 51,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $3,028,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $2,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

