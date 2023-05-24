Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells 12,591 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $378,989.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,495,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,417,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of U traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.34. 5,456,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,514,542. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.16.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,053,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,307,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,260,000 after buying an additional 1,335,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,522,000 after buying an additional 250,855 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,044,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,951,000 after buying an additional 987,473 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,391,000 after buying an additional 975,221 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

