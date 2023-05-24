Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.77

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.77 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 726483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Activity

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $172,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,200,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,200,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,642,772 shares of company stock worth $174,483,365. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

