Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.77

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.77 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 726483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
Integral Ad Science Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.50 and a beta of 1.72.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $172,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,200,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,200,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,642,772 shares of company stock worth $174,483,365. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
