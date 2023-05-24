Intrust Bank NA Buys 1,151 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $3.96 on Wednesday, reaching $290.98. 1,010,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.38. The company has a market capitalization of $294.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

