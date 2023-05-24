Intrust Bank NA Buys 1,722 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Starbucks by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 226,509 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Starbucks by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,637. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.46. The company has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

