Intrust Bank NA Grows Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA owned 0.06% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

SPR traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 710,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,135. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

