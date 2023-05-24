Intrust Bank NA Has $46.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,476 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.83. 6,409,808 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

