Intrust Bank NA Sells 111 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.5 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.51. The company had a trading volume of 802,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.95. The firm has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

