Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s Largest Position

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $27,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after buying an additional 556,793 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,125,000 after buying an additional 386,109 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,876,000 after purchasing an additional 159,896 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,132,000 after purchasing an additional 82,461 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,971. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.92. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

