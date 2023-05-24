Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stock Holdings Raised by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRP. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

