Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Sells $197,930.34 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %
IONS stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,440. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.72.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.