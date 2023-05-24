Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Sells $197,930.34 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

IONS stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,440. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.72.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,974,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,749,000 after buying an additional 818,148 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 197.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,780,000 after buying an additional 739,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

