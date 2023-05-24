iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,815,560 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.73% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $201,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,001,000 after acquiring an additional 235,237 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,263,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 367.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SHY remained flat at $81.74 on Wednesday. 1,310,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,651,949. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.71. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.53.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
