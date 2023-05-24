iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 49,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 41,533 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.88. 167,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,040. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.68. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

