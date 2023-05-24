iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 375,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the previous session’s volume of 109,982 shares.The stock last traded at $46.16 and had previously closed at $46.27.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $138,000.
The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
