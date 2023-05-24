iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $412.27. 2,001,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,532. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.17. The company has a market cap of $306.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

