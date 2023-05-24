iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 163.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,188 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.6% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.51 on Wednesday, hitting $412.45. The company had a trading volume of 452,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,889. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $409.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

