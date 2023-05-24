iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,417,000 after purchasing an additional 192,750 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $412.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,345. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $409.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
