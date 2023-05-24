iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.41.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.