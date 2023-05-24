iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.32. 911,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,075,418. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.83.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

