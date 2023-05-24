iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stake Lessened by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $90.62 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

