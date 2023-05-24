iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 564,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,811 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $54,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG remained flat at $98.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,851. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average is $98.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

