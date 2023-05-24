iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 4.6% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $264,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,312,000 after purchasing an additional 931,930 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.13. 2,855,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,177,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

