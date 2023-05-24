iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.33

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 1409385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

