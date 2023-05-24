iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

