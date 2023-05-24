iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.10

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 62392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $779.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMV. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 231,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 52,791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 117,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

