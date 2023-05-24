iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,556 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealthquest Corp owned about 0.82% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $36,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,988,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after acquiring an additional 784,352 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,849,000 after acquiring an additional 607,072 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,307,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,306,000 after acquiring an additional 157,666 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,845,000 after purchasing an additional 487,235 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,137,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TFLO stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.60. 256,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,651. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.