iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.35 and last traded at $88.14. Approximately 24,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 112,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.80.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAI. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16,651.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 831,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,203,000 after purchasing an additional 826,582 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the first quarter valued at about $792,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Further Reading

