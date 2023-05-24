Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Isoray shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 145,000 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Isoray in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Isoray Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.

Institutional Trading of Isoray

Isoray Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Isoray stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Isoray, Inc. ( NYSE:ISR Get Rating ) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.39% of Isoray worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

Featured Articles

