Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Isoray shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 145,000 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Isoray in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Isoray Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.
Institutional Trading of Isoray
Isoray Company Profile
IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.
