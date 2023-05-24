Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a report released on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.04).

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$10.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$6.41 and a 12-month high of C$13.05.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.