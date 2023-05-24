J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.70

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.70 and last traded at $47.70, with a volume of 47 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88.

About J D Wetherspoon

(Get Rating)

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.