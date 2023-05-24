Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $736,788,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Alibaba Group by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,408,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after buying an additional 1,527,808 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $82.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $217.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

