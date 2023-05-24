Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys 201 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up approximately 1.3% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,503,000 after purchasing an additional 217,922 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Nutrien by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nutrien by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average is $74.56. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

