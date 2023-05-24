Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,775,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,775,976.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,831 shares of company stock worth $8,399,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.
Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.35.
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
