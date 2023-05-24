Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,775,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,775,976.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,831 shares of company stock worth $8,399,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CRM opened at $207.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.14 and a 200 day moving average of $168.37. The company has a market cap of $203.69 billion, a PE ratio of 984.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $213.88.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.35.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.