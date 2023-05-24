Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $887,000 Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $49.82.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

