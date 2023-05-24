Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,476 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.3% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 540,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,992,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

