Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 51,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

