Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 129,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 36,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing Trading Down 1.1 %

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Shares of BA opened at $200.40 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.39. The firm has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

