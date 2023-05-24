Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,761 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $413.92 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.17. The company has a market capitalization of $308.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

