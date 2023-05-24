Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

