JasmyCoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $224.42 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $224.42 million and approximately $21.29 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JasmyCoin Token Profile

JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,569,999,999 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

