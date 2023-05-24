Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $15.95 million and approximately $133,429.91 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021357 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00025296 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00018256 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,135.02 or 1.00099262 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00939131 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $139,960.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

