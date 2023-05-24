John David White Sells 500 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) Director John David White sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $29,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John David White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Powell Industries alerts:

On Friday, May 5th, John David White sold 1,500 shares of Powell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $73,575.00.

Powell Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Powell Industries stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.21. 18,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,269. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 472,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 20.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

About Powell Industries

(Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.