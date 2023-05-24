Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.56 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. Joystick has a total market cap of $9.56 million and $13,882.81 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00025172 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00018259 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,257.16 or 1.00006190 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04674653 USD and is up 3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,962.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

