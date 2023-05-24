JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.22.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $136.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average of $135.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

