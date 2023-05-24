JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) is Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,005,000 after acquiring an additional 346,227 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 642,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 60,281 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 630,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 274,637 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 348,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 324,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JCPB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 90,882 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

