Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Sold by Intel Corp

Intel Corp cut its stake in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,059,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the period. Kaltura makes up 3.3% of Intel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Intel Corp owned approximately 3.05% of Kaltura worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kaltura by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Kaltura from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $1.75 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaltura currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

Kaltura Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ KLTR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,584. Kaltura, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 127.52%. The business had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Kaltura Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

