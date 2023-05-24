Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $16.90

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $16.35. Kanzhun shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 797,781 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Kanzhun Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.80 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

