Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 282.02 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 284.50 ($3.54). Approximately 6,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,264,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286 ($3.56).

Kape Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 286.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 270.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,896.67, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.64.

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

