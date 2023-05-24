Kava (KAVA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $601.45 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00004291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $601.45 million and $139.15 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00053646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00039247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00018277 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 534,081,835 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,072,094 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.